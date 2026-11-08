Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC's Plan To Reduce Burden On Moshi Garbage Depot Stuck As 10 Waste Processing Centres Await Clearances

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's (PCMC) plan to reduce its dependence on the Moshi garbage depot is facing delays, with all 10 proposed waste processing centres yet to move beyond the planning stage.

Although the civic body has identified land for the facilities, detailed project reports (DPRs) are still being prepared. The projects will also require environmental clearances before work can begin.

Meanwhile, opposition from residents, local organisations and elected representatives at several proposed locations has added to the challenge. With no alternative facilities ready, the civic administration has resumed dumping garbage at the Moshi depot under a temporary arrangement.

The delay has also raised concerns among Moshi residents, who have been demanding an end to dumping at the depot, claiming that it has already reached its capacity.

The issue gained fresh attention after residents staged a sit-in protest on Thursday, Nov 5. They demanded that PCMC stop bringing garbage from across the city to Moshi and speed up the development of waste processing facilities in other areas.

DPRs Under Preparation For 10 Proposed Locations

PCMC Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi announced the decentralised waste management plan in July. The proposal aims to establish one waste processing centre under each zonal office to reduce the burden on the Moshi depot.

After identifying vacant land across the city, the administration released a list of 10 proposed locations on Sept 13. However, the proposal has faced opposition from corporators, local organisations and residents in several areas.

Additional Commissioner Kuldeep Jangam said the Land and Estate Department had handed over all 10 identified plots to the Environment Engineering Department.

The civic body is now preparing separate DPRs for each location. Once the reports are ready and the necessary approvals are obtained, PCMC will begin the tender process and appoint agencies to develop the facilities.

Additional Commissioner Vikrant Bagade said the centres cannot become operational without the required permissions from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

This means the administration still has several stages to complete before the proposed facilities can start processing waste.

Moshi Residents Renew Protest As Dumping Continues

Dumping at the Moshi depot was stopped following the July 8 accident at the waste-to-energy facility, in which a massive garbage heap collapsed and killed nine workers.

The incident disrupted waste disposal across Pimpri-Chinchwad and exposed the city's dependence on the Moshi facility.

However, garbage dumping has resumed at the depot under a temporary arrangement. Residents of Moshi and nearby areas have opposed the decision and demanded that PCMC shift waste processing to other parts of the city.

During the Nov 5 protest, residents reiterated that the depot should not continue receiving garbage from the entire city when its capacity has already been exhausted.

The delay in setting up alternative facilities has made it difficult for the civic body to meet this demand.

Ravet Waste-To-Energy Project Also Faces Opposition

Apart from the 10 proposed centres, PCMC is also pursuing a separate waste-to-energy project in Ravet.

The civic body has sought around 25 acres of unused land belonging to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) water treatment plant project in Sector 23 of Ravet Pradhikaran.

PCMC submitted a proposal to MIDC on Sept 9, 2026, seeking the land for the project. However, the land has not yet been handed over to the civic body.

The proposed project has also faced opposition from some corporators, residents and housing societies in the area.

With the Ravet project yet to secure the required land and the 10 decentralised centres still at the planning stage, PCMC faces multiple hurdles in reducing its dependence on Moshi.

These Are The 10 Proposed Waste Processing Locations

PCMC has identified the following locations for the proposed decentralised waste processing centres:

1) Nigdi-Yamuna Nagar: Near the water tank in Sector 22.

2) Dalvi Nagar-Walhekarwadi-Bijali Nagar: Plot No 1/89, covering parts of Survey Nos 113, 114 and 116.

3) Morwadi-Shahu Nagar-Sambhaji Nagar: Near Ram Mandir in Datta Nagar.

4) Dighi: Gairan land in Survey No 77.

5) Tanaji Nagar-Chinchwad Gaon: Reservation No 221.

6) Chowisawadi: Reservation No 2/16.

7) Punawale: Parts of Survey Nos 23/6/3, 23/6/2, 23/5, 23/1, 23/6/4, 23/2/1 and 23/2/2.

8) Punawale: Parts of Survey Nos 26/1/6, 26/3/1 and 26/3/2.

9) Bhosari: Gawali Matha.

10) Khadki: Land within the Khadki Cantonment Board limits.

Their implementation will depend on the completion of DPRs, necessary permissions and the tendering process.