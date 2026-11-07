Pune's Healing Bones Clinic Introduces CORI Robotic System, Brings Precision-Driven Joint Replacement Surgery to South Pune

Healing Bones Clinic launches the CORI robotic system in Pune. |

Pune: Healing Bones Clinic has introduced the advanced Smith+Nephew CORI Robotic System for joint replacement surgeries, strengthening access to technology-assisted orthopaedic treatment in Pune.

The system was inaugurated on November 1, marking another step towards precision-focused surgical care and personalised treatment. The clinic claims to be the first in South Pune to offer robotic-assisted joint replacement technology.

Advanced Surgical Technology

The CORI Robotic System assists surgeons with real-time information, detailed surgical planning, accurate bone preparation and implant positioning during joint replacement procedures.

The surgeon-controlled platform enables doctors to customise surgical procedures according to individual patient anatomy, supporting greater precision and controlled execution.

Admin

The technology is expected to strengthen the clinic's capabilities in advanced orthopaedic procedures while expanding treatment options for patients.

Healthcare Leaders Attend

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Pune Municipal Corporation corporators Ranjana Tai (Nani) Tilekar and Vrushali Tai Kamthe.

Dr Ashok H. Shah, Dr Siddharth A. Shah and Dr Preeti S. Shah were also present, alongside healthcare professionals and invited guests.

Focus On Precision

Dr Siddharth A. Shah said robotic assistance enables surgeons to plan procedures more accurately and perform operations in a controlled manner.

He emphasised that combining advanced technology with clinical expertise remains central to delivering personalised orthopaedic treatment.

Dr Ashok H. Shah said the investment reflects the clinic's commitment to adopting modern healthcare solutions and improving patient care standards.

Rehabilitation Remains Crucial

Dr Preeti S. Shah highlighted the importance of physiotherapy and rehabilitation following joint replacement surgery.

She said successful treatment extends beyond surgery, with recovery, mobility and rehabilitation playing important roles in restoring patients' everyday activities.

Expanding Patient Access

Healing Bones Clinic aims to integrate robotic-assisted surgery, specialised orthopaedic expertise and physiotherapy services under one comprehensive healthcare approach.

The initiative is expected to improve access to advanced joint replacement technology for patients across Pune and neighbouring regions, while supporting the clinic's long-term focus on personalised orthopaedic care.