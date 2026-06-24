Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Standing Committee Clears Metro Expansion, Fire Station, Drainage & Healthcare Projects | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Standing Committee of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Wednesday approved a series of development proposals, including the Metro expansion to Nigdi, drainage improvement works, fire safety projects, healthcare facilities and road infrastructure upgrades.

The meeting was chaired by Standing Committee Chairman Abhishek Barne. Additional Commissioner Trupti Sandbhor, City Secretary Mukesh Kolap and senior civic officials were also present.

Financial Contribution For Metro Approved…

The committee approved the civic body’s financial contribution for the proposed fourth Metro station at Nigdi under the Pune Metro Phase-1 extension from Pimpri to Nigdi. The project is being implemented by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro). The new station is expected to improve Metro connectivity for residents of Nigdi.

Several drainage projects also received approval. These include the replacement of sewage pipelines in Dighi, Bopkhel and nearby areas, the upgrade of the rising main pipeline between Dapodi Pumping Station and Dapodi ST Stand, and a new water pipeline for the growing areas under the Sainagar elevated water tank in Mamurdi.

Revised Cost For Fire Station…

The committee also approved the revised cost for constructing a fire station at Punawale. Maintenance and repair works for firefighting systems at water treatment plants, pumping stations and civic buildings were also cleared.

In the healthcare sector, the committee approved the repair and maintenance of a sonography system. It also cleared the payment of fees required for the annual recognition of 14 postgraduate medical courses at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital by the National Medical Commission.

Approval was also given to provide skilled and unskilled manpower for electrical works across various wards. Electrical maintenance works at the Late Annasaheb Magar Housing Complex and the Keshavnagar-Chinchwad area were also sanctioned.

The committee approved repair works at municipal schools Nos 90 and 21 in Ward No. 1. It also cleared hot-mix road resurfacing in Koyna Nagar, the Morya Housing Society area and the CDC area in Ward No. 11.

Repairs At PCMC HQ…

Structural repair works at the PCMC headquarters and the renovation of the General Body Hall also received approval. Maintenance of roads and public facilities developed under the Urban Street Design programme was sanctioned as well.

Ahead of the monsoon, the committee approved the cleaning and repair of stormwater drains and gutters along the Pune-Alandi Road to reduce waterlogging during heavy rainfall.

To promote sports and cultural activities, the committee approved the purchase of sports equipment and funds for organising the ‘Abhivyakti Kala Mahotsav’ for local artists.

Other Decisions…

The committee also granted ex post facto approval to continue thermal fogging vehicle services under the D regional ward office for dengue prevention. It approved an extension for the Rohini Mahila Bachat Gat to continue managing public toilets in the Shantinagar area of Bhosari.

To strengthen emergency response, the committee approved the purchase of gas detector equipment for the disaster management and fire departments to deal with hazardous gas leak incidents.

Speaking after the meeting, Standing Committee Chairman Abhishek Barne said the approved projects focus on the everyday needs of citizens, including Metro expansion, drainage, fire safety, healthcare, roads, sports and cultural activities. He said the civic body is committed to completing these works on time and improving the quality of civic services across the city.