Panvel Civic Body Approves LED Streetlight Upgrades, Drainage Works & Water Tanker Supply At Standing Committee Meeting |

The standing committee of Panvel Municipal Corporation on Thursday approved several infrastructure, sanitation and civic utility proposals during a meeting held at the civic headquarters.

The meeting, chaired by standing committee chairman Baban Mukadam, was attended by additional commissioners Ganesh Shete and Maheshkumar Meghmale, municipal secretary Nanasaheb Kamathe, deputy commissioner Dr Vaibhav Vidhate, city engineer Sanjay Katekar, deputy secretary Akshay Kadam and other civic officials.

Among the key decisions taken was granting an extension for the operation, maintenance and repair of the 85 MLD sewage treatment plant at Kamothe Sector-32 through the contractor appointed by CIDCO until PMC appoints a new contractor.

The committee also approved proposals to replace conventional streetlights with LED lights in the Kamothe node as well as in New Panvel East and West and Kalundre nodes developed by CIDCO. The projects include operation, maintenance, repair and renovation of the lighting systems for three years.

“The LED streetlight upgrade will help reduce energy consumption and improve lighting infrastructure across major nodes in the PMC area,” a civic official present at the meeting said.

A proposal related to third-dimensional changes and change of location in the road concretisation and road upgradation project connecting NH-4 to NH-4B near the PMC headquarters in Sector-16, New Panvel (West), was also approved.

The standing committee approved installation of a modern renewable energy-based wood cremation system at multiple locations under Phase-II along with a three-year maintenance contract.

Another major approval was granted for development of an open drainage channel between plots 75 and 69A in Sector-22, Kamothe.

The committee also approved hiring drinking water tankers for three years in areas under PMC jurisdiction excluding CIDCO nodes. Officials said the move is aimed at addressing water shortages during the summer months.

“The proposal for water tanker supply was necessary considering the increasing demand in non-CIDCO areas during peak summer,” an official said.

PMC also approved revised administrative and financial sanction for annual road repair works across Kharghar, Kamothe, Kalamboli, New Panvel and Kalundre nodes for the years 2024-25 and 2025-26.

A proposal to deploy pumps on rental basis for dewatering rainwater in various wards for two years ahead of the monsoon was approved. Emergency pre-monsoon drain cleaning works in wards A, C and D also received approval.

The committee approved installation of primary and secondary internet leased lines for the fire brigade building and five ward offices.

A proposal for construction of pre-cast stormwater drains and road concretisation work in Dhongryachapada and Devichapada villages under Ward Committee A was also cleared.

Meanwhile, a proposal to purchase 20 mobile toilets with a three-year warranty was deferred. Another proposal regarding beautification and renovation of toilets in public offices under Ward Committee C was also kept on hold.

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A proposal to install rubber flooring in gardens and play areas across PMC limits was deferred as well.

The standing committee rejected a proposal seeking approval for appointment of retired officers and engineers above the age of 65 for specific civic works as per a state government resolution.

The committee also cancelled a proposal related to approval of tender rates for natural treatment of water in various lakes within PMC limits.

Additionally, PMC approved empanelment of consultancy agencies for obtaining forest department no-objection certificates and ensuring compliance for projects located in or near forest areas for a period of five years.

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