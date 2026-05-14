Navi Mumbai ACP Vijay Chaudhary To Represent Maharashtra At 52nd Hindkesari Championship

Chaudhary, currently serving as an Assistant Commissioner of Police with the Navi Mumbai Police, is all set to represent Maharashtra and the state police department at the prestigious 52nd Hindkesari Wrestling Championship to be held from May 14 to 17 at Shri Shahu Stadium.

The 39-year-old wrestler-officer has successfully balanced a demanding policing career with an illustrious wrestling journey spanning over two decades.

Despite full-time service in the police force, Chaudhary continues rigorous training and remains one of Maharashtra’s most respected names in traditional Indian-style wrestling.

Chaudhary etched his name in the state’s wrestling history by winning the coveted Maharashtra Kesari title three consecutive times in 2014, 2015 and 2016 — a rare feat that established him among the elite wrestlers of Maharashtra.

Adding to his achievements, he won a gold medal representing the Indian Police Force at the World Police and Fire Games 2023 held in Canada , bringing international recognition to Indian wrestling and the Maharashtra police force.

Currently, Chaudhary is preparing for the Hindkesari championship under the guidance of Rohit Patel, with intense practice sessions and strategic training underway ahead of the national competition.

“Representing Maharashtra and the police department at a prestigious competition like Hindkesari is a matter of pride. I have continued training consistently despite professional responsibilities and I will give my best in the tournament,” Chaudhary said.

Also Watch:

Officials from the Maharashtra State Indian Style Wrestling Association said Chaudhary’s participation is expected to inspire young wrestlers and police personnel alike.

“ACP Vijay Chaudhary’s journey reflects discipline, determination and commitment. He has remained connected to wrestling while serving the public through the police force, which makes him a role model for youth,” an association official said.

The 52nd Hindkesari Championship is expected to witness participation from leading wrestlers from across the country, with Maharashtra fielding several top contenders for the prestigious title.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/