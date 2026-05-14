Navi Mumbai: ₹14 Crore Belapur Jogging Track Project Triggers Political Row

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A proposed jogging track project in the Belapur division of Navi Mumbai, estimated to cost between Rs 12 crore and Rs 14 crore, has sparked debate over its feasibility and the need for additional recreational infrastructure in the area.

The project proposes the construction of a nearly one-kilometre jogging track between the old municipal school in Sector 50 and Savla Hospital Chowk along the creek-side stretch in Belapur. The development is planned on the lines of Jewels of Navi Mumbai.

Concerns have been raised over the project by Bharat Jadhav, Navi Mumbai city district president of the Nationalist Congress Party and former corporator, who demanded cancellation of the proposal, alleging inflated estimates and duplication of existing infrastructure.

According to Jadhav, the area already has a cycle track that residents use extensively as a jogging and walking track due to its unsuitability for cycling because of physical obstructions and design flaws.

“There is no need to spend Rs 12 to 14 crore on a new jogging track when the existing cycle track is already being used by thousands of citizens for walking and jogging,” Jadhav said, while urging the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to divert the proposed funds towards pending infrastructure works such as an indoor stadium, service roads and the incomplete bridge in New Sector 50.

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Meanwhile, a senior official from the civic engineering department clarified that the project is still at a preliminary stage.

“The project is currently under the tendering process. Necessary permissions are yet to be obtained and the proposal will be placed before the Standing Committee for approval,” the official said.

The official added that the project has not yet received final administrative clearance and further procedures would be completed before any work order is issued.

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