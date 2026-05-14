Navi Mumbai Accident: Speeding Ducati Crashes Into Car At Sanpada’s Moraj Signal; Rider Seriously Injured

A high-speed Ducati motorcycle lies damaged after crashing into a car at Moraj Signal on Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, May 14: A high-speed Ducati motorcycle rammed into a car at Moraj Signal in Sanpada on Palm Beach Road in the early hours of Thursday, leaving the rider seriously injured. Police have registered a case against the rider for rash and negligent driving.

The injured rider has been identified as Ali Raja Jabir Khalfe (37), who was travelling from Vashi towards Belapur around 3:20 am on May 14. The complainant, car driver Deepak Markandey Singh (43), was heading from Nerul towards Sanpada and was taking a right turn at the signal when the speeding Ducati (MH-43 CN 8789) crashed into his vehicle.

Rider admitted to hospital after collision

Khalfe sustained serious injuries and was admitted to D.Y. Patil Hospital in Nerul, while Singh suffered minor injuries. Both vehicles were badly damaged in the accident.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the biker was riding at a very high speed in a rash and negligent manner, which led to the accident. He was wearing a helmet, due to which he did not suffer any head injuries,” said Senior Police Inspector Devidas Kathale of Sanpada police station.

Also Watch:

Police register case for rash driving

Based on the findings, Sanpada police have registered a case against Khalfe under Sections 281, 125(a)(b), and 324(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/