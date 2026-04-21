60-Year-Old Street Vendor Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Motorcycle Near Haji Ali In South Mumbai, Accused Rider Held

60-Year-Old Street Vendor Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Motorcycle Near Haji Ali In South Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 60-year-old street vendor died after being hit by a speeding motorcycle near Haji Ali in South Mumbai late on April 18. The accused rider has been apprehended, police said. The deceased has been identified as Babu Faimuddin Shaikh (60), a resident of Lala Lajpatrai Garden near Haji Ali signal in Tardeo. He earned his livelihood as a small-time hawker along with his family members.

Son Received Call About Accident at 10 PM

According to the complaint filed by his son Akram Babu Shaikh (35), the incident occurred around 10:00 PM near a Sulabh toilet on K.K. Road, Haji Ali. Akram received a phone call from his cousin informing him that his father had been hit by an unidentified biker.

He rushed to the spot and found his father lying injured on the road, while the motorcyclist had fled the scene. With the help of family members, the victim was rushed to Nair Hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 11:00 PM.

Accused Caught with Help of Victim’s Cousin

Meanwhile, the accused motorcyclist was later caught with the help of police and Akram’s cousin Simran, and brought to the police station. He has been identified as Prajesh Prasad Shetty (27), a hotel manager and resident of Parel East. The motorcycle involved in the accident bears registration number MH-01-EQ-3358.

Police said the accused was allegedly riding the motorcycle in a rash and negligent manner, which led to the fatal accident. He also fled the scene without informing the police or providing medical assistance to the injured. An FIR has been registered against the accused at Tardeo Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

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