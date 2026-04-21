Mumbai ANC Seizes Over 5,000 MDMA Pills Worth ₹6 Crore From Bar Dancer In Titwala, Suspected Two-Year Drug Supply Network

In a major information revealed, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police has seized over 5,000 ecstasy (MDMA) pills from a bar dancer in Titwala. |

Mumbai: In a major information revealed, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police has seized over 5,000 ecstasy (MDMA) pills from a bar dancer in Titwala, near Mumbai, triggering a major stir. The accused has been identified as Ashwini Paul (34), who is suspected to have been supplying drugs across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for the past two years. Police said the case has significant ramifications, and further investigation is underway to trace the wider network.

Raid at Padmavati Complex Flat in Titwala

The Ghatkopar unit of the ANC conducted a raid at a flat in Padmavati Complex in Titwala, where the accused had been residing for the past few months. During the search, officials recovered 5,030 ecstasy pills from her residence. According to police, the total quantity of seized drugs exceeds 5 kg, with an estimated market value of around ₹6 crore. Originally from Pune, Ashwini has been living in Mumbai since 2012. A school dropout, she allegedly worked as a bar dancer and is suspected to have entered the drug trade through contacts developed during her work.

Investigations have revealed that she frequently changed her residence every few months to avoid detection. She had earlier stayed in Kalyan and Navi Mumbai before shifting to Titwala. The action comes amid intensified operations against party drugs following the Nesco drugs case. Last week, police had arrested Irfan Ansari, and during his interrogation, Ashwini Paul’s name surfaced as a key supplier. Another accused, Sufiyan Sheikh, who allegedly transported drugs to Ansari, has also been arrested.

She Frequently Changed Residences to Avoid Detection

Police sources said Ashwini was not previously on the radar of law enforcement agencies, which initially made verification difficult. Officers reportedly used social engineering techniques to gather intelligence about her activities. To evade arrest, the accused allegedly communicated with other traffickers and peddlers only through VoIP calls. During the raid, she was unaware of the police action and had concealed the drugs within the premises. However, a thorough search led to the recovery of the contraband.

Officials are now probing the extent of her network and trying to identify other members involved in the supply chain. Police are also investigating how far the links of this racket extend and whether more arrests are likely in the coming days.

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