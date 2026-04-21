IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds, Lightning And Hailstorms Across Maharashtra From April 20 To 24

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms, gusty winds, lightning and possible hailstorms across parts of Maharashtra between April 20 and 24, 2026. | Anand Chaini

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms, gusty winds, lightning and possible hailstorms across parts of Maharashtra between April 20 and 24, 2026. Based on this five-day outlook, the State Emergency Operations Centre has urged citizens to remain vigilant, particularly in regions of Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Marathwada and Konkan.

According to the advisory, unstable weather conditions may affect several districts, increasing the risk of lightning strikes, crop damage and localised disruptions. Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and remain cautious during adverse weather conditions.

Safety advisory for citizens:

Residents should immediately seek shelter indoors or in a safe structure upon hearing thunder or seeing lightning. Standing under trees, in open fields, near water bodies or close to metal objects should be strictly avoided. The use of mobile phones or electronic devices in open areas during lightning activity is discouraged. If caught outdoors without shelter, individuals should sit low with their feet together instead of lying flat on the ground.

Preparedness measures for administration:

Local authorities, including gram panchayats, police and health departments, have been instructed to intensify public awareness efforts. Emergency services such as ambulances and fire brigades must remain on standby. Schools, community halls and other public buildings should be kept ready as temporary shelters if required. Updated weather alerts must be communicated promptly down to the village level.

Special precautions:

Farmers are advised to suspend fieldwork during lightning warnings. Construction activities should be temporarily halted in vulnerable areas. Authorities have also recommended postponing large gatherings such as religious events, fairs and public functions during this period.

The State Emergency Operations Centre has directed all concerned agencies to remain on alert. Citizens have been urged not to rely on rumours and to follow only official advisories for accurate and timely information.

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