Mahayuti Corporators Wear Black Clothes In BMC House Protesting Failure Of Women’s Reservation Bill In Parliament | X @TawdeRitu

Mumbai: The Women's Reservation Bill which failed in Parliament, saw a backlash in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation House on Monday, with the Mahayuti members protesting by wearing black clothes and black ribbons. Mayor Ritu Tawde, who chairs the house, was also seen in black saree, as a protest to the bill's failure.

Corporators to Join CM Fadnavis in Rally

The BJP-led Mahayuti corporators will join CM Devendra Fadnavis in the protest rally against the failure of the bill on Tuesday evening, BJP's office bearers said.

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Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar on Monday presented a statement condemning the opposition parties including the Sena UBT and Congress, and a verbal clash broke out between the Mahayuti and the opposition. At the time the BJP corporators wore black clothes and Shinde Sena corporators wore black ribbons to protest against the opposition, the Thackeray Sena corporators wore saffron clothes and protested against the ruling party.

Leader of Opposition Kishori Pednekar, Congress Party Group Leader Ashraf Azmi, AIMIM Party Group Leader Vijay Ubale and other opposition party corporators responded to the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alleging that they did not opposed to women's reservation but the plotting to reconstitute constituencies and significantly increase the number of MPs under the guise of this bill.

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