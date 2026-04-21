Senior Govt Official Files FIR Over Illegal Encroachment And Debris Dumping On Central Salt Pan Land In Wadala | Representational Image

Mumbai: A senior government official has lodged a complaint alleging illegal encroachment, dumping of debris, and environmental damage on Central government land in the Wadala salt pan area. Based on the findings, an FIR has been registered at Wadala Police Station against Rajesh Saraiya, Vishal Gupta, and Mangesh Vichare under Sections 329(1) and 324 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

Security Guard Alerted Official to Large-Scale Filling

According to FIR, The complainant, Jagdish Eknath Walunjwani (55), Deputy Superintendent in the Salt Department under the Government of India (Salt Commissioner’s Office, Bhandup) stated, on April 13, 2026, a security guard, Vijendra Bhalchandra Jasud, informed him that large-scale filling activity was underway on government-owned land bearing Survey No. 210 in the Matunga division. The accused Mangesh Vasant Vichare and Vishal Gupta allegedly used around 400 to 500 truckloads of Soil and debris to fill a marshy area and construct a road to facilitate movement of heavy vehicles.

When questioned, Vichare reportedly stated that he had been employed by Rajesh Saraiya to maintain the salt pan land and had carried out the filling and road construction on his instructions. He further claimed that Saraiya had also directed that the land be used for parking vehicles, which was being managed under the supervision of Vishal Gupta.

Unauthorized Kutcha Road and Parking Found

A subsequent site inspection revealed that an unauthorized kutcha road had been constructed on open Central government land adjacent to the Eastern Freeway near Dayashankar Chowk. The inspection also found illegal parking of small and large vehicles at the site, causing environmental degradation by filling water bodies and altering the natural terrain.

Further inquiry confirmed that the encroachment and unauthorized parking were carried out by Vishal Gupta and Mangesh Vichare, allegedly at the behest of Rajesh Saraiya. Senior authorities were informed, and action was initiated based on official communication. Police have initiated further investigation into the case.

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