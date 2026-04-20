Nallasopara Car Plunges Into Roadside Well Near Santoshi Mata Temple, Fire Department Rescues Two Lives Safely

A harrowing incident unfolded in Nallasopara, Palghar district, after a car lost control and plunged into a roadside well. | File Pic (Representational Image)

Nallasopara: A harrowing incident unfolded in Nallasopara, Palghar district, after a car lost control and plunged into a roadside well. Thanks to the swift response and alertness of the local fire department, two lives were saved on Monday afternoon.

Driver Lost Control of Hyundai Santro

The accident occurred on Monday near the Santoshi Mata Temple in Walaipada, located in the Nallasopara (East) area. According to eyewitnesses, a Hyundai Santro was traveling through the locality when the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle.

The car veered off the road and fell directly into a deep well situated alongside the path.

Fire Brigade Reached Shortly After Call

The impact of the car hitting the water created a loud noise, prompting local residents to rush to the spot. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the Fire Brigade was immediately alerted.

Fire personnel arrived at the scene shortly after the call. Using specialized rescue equipment, the team managed to reach the car and safely extract the driver and his passenger. Both individuals are reported to be safe and sustained no life-threatening injuries, though the vehicle suffered significant damage.

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