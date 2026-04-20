Auto-Rickshaw And Taxi Unions Threaten Statewide Protests From May 4 Over Mandatory Marathi Rule; Set April 28 Deadline For Rollback

Transport unions warn of protests across Maharashtra against mandatory Marathi rule for drivers | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 20: Auto-rickshaw and taxi unions have threatened a statewide agitation from May 4 if the Maharashtra Transport Department does not withdraw its directive making Marathi language proficiency mandatory for drivers.

The unions have set April 28 as the deadline for the government to roll back the order, failing which daily protests will begin across key public locations.

Statewide protest plan announced

Under the plan, demonstrations will be held at railway stations, bus depots, markets, and residential areas, along with a large-scale public signature campaign to mobilise commuter support.

The move is being led by the Autorickshaw Chalak Malak Sanghatana Sanyukt Kruti Samiti Maharashtra (ACMSSKSM), which has termed the directive “unjust” and warned it could disrupt transport services across major urban centres.

Unions oppose mandatory language rule

Union president Shashank Rao said drivers are not opposed to Marathi but object to making it a mandatory condition for earning a livelihood. “Basic communication is enough to transport passengers safely. A language test should not become a barrier to feeding one’s family,” he said, adding that a mass memorandum signed by drivers will be submitted to Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik before the deadline.

Government directive and implementation plan

The state government has proposed that all auto and taxi drivers must be able to read, write, and speak Marathi to retain their permits, with a standard operating procedure being prepared for implementation across 59 RTOs. The policy is set to come into effect from May 1.

Concerns over impact on livelihoods

Unions claim the decision will impact nearly 15 lakh permit holders and their families across Maharashtra, including around 5 lakh in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

They argue that drivers already comply with strict norms such as police verification and domicile requirements, and allege that similar rules are not enforced on app-based cab aggregators or e-bike taxi operators.

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Calling the move discriminatory, unions say cancelling licences over language skills could push thousands out of work. They also allege the policy may indirectly favour private transport platforms by shrinking the traditional permit-based sector.

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