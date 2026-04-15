Maharashtra Mandates Marathi For Auto-Taxi Drivers From May 1, SOP Being Finalised Across 59 RTOs | AI

Mumbai: With the state set to make Marathi language proficiency mandatory for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers from May 1, the Transport Department is racing to finalise a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that will guide its implementation across Maharashtra’s 59 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs).

Legal backing

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has already announced the rollout, linking it to provisions under the Motor Vehicles Rules that require drivers to have knowledge of the local language. The upcoming SOP is expected to standardise the procedure and remove ambiguities.

According to officials familiar with the draft framework, the language assessment will be simple, practical, and job-oriented. During inspections, drivers may be asked to read short Marathi passages from a basic text or booklet. In addition, officials will test conversational ability through routine, work-related questions—such as fare details, routes, and passenger destinations. The focus, they say, will be on functional understanding rather than academic proficiency.

Functional focus

The SOP is also expected to outline a phased enforcement mechanism. If a driver struggles to read or respond in Marathi, inspectors will initially record the observation and prepare a report. Immediate punitive action is unlikely in the first instance. Instead, drivers may be given time to improve their language skills. However, repeated failure could trigger proceedings for licence cancellation, subject to approval by the State Transport Authority (STA), which is the sole body empowered to take such action.

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To test the framework, a pilot inspection drive is currently underway in the Mira-Bhayander region. Officials report that out of around 12,000 auto-rickshaws, 1,817 vehicles have been checked so far. Of these, 111 drivers were found unable to speak Marathi. Importantly, no penalties are being imposed during this trial phase, with authorities focusing only on data collection and process refinement.

The move has, however sparked strong opposition from driver unions. Shashank Rao, president of the Auto Rickshaw and Taximen Union, termed the proposed action “vindictive” and warned of serious socio-economic consequences. “Drivers take loans and work hard to serve people this will hurt families. Those residing in Maharashtra for 15 years are eligible. The decision must be withdrawn immediately,” he said.

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