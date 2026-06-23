Panvel Municipal Corporation Approves ₹64 Lakh Climate Action Plan, Key Infrastructure Projects At General Body Meeting

Panvel Municipal Corporation approved a ₹64 lakh Climate Action Plan and several infrastructure projects during its General Body meeting | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, June 23: The General Body meeting of the Panvel Municipal Corporation was held at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium, where several key development proposals, infrastructure projects and administrative resolutions were discussed and approved.

The meeting was chaired by Mayor Nitin Patil and attended by Deputy Mayor Pramila Patil, Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete, Municipal Secretary Nanasaheb Kamthe and Deputy Secretary Akshay Kadam.

Among those present in the House were Leader of the House Prakash Binedar, Standing Committee Chairman Baban Mukadam, Women and Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Mamta Mhatre, Opposition Leader Arvind Mhatre, corporators, municipal officials and staff.

पनवेल महानगरपालिकेच्या स्थायी समितीच्या सभेत विविध विषयांना मंजूरी



पनवेल महानगरपालिकेची स्थायी समितीची सभा दिनांक 22 जून रोजी महापालिका मुख्यालयात स्थायी समिती सभापती बबन मुकादम यांच्या अध्यक्षतेखाली घेण्यात आली. यावेळी विविध विषयांना मंजूरी देण्यात आली.… pic.twitter.com/JF8IlKhksP — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) June 23, 2026

Key Administrative Resolutions Approved

One of the significant resolutions approved by the House was the formation of ward committees under Section 29(A) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act.

The civic body also approved a proposal worth Rs 64 lakh, including GST, for appointing a third-party agency to prepare a comprehensive Climate Action Plan for Panvel city. Members suggested that a detailed presentation on the project be made before implementation.

The General Body approved the renovation of a public garden located on Plot No. 1 in Sector 12, Kharghar, and also gave its nod for the constitution of a Tree Authority Committee for the municipal area.

A proposal to develop a new garden on Plot No. 9 in Sector 14, Kharghar, received approval, while a similar proposal for a garden on Plot No. 20 in Sector 7, Kharghar, was deferred for further consideration.

Infrastructure And Civic Projects

The House unanimously approved the construction of internal monsoon drainage systems in Bhingari village, Ward No. 20. It also approved the installation and commissioning of decorative street-light poles on the road in front of the new Panvel Municipal Corporation headquarters.

Another unanimously approved project involves road concretisation and drainage construction from the main entrance of Kalamboli village to Narayan Jadhav Chawl under Ward Committee B.

The civic body further approved e-tendering for hiring a fleet of vehicles—including cars, jeeps, Innovas, auto-rickshaws, buses, tempos, trucks, ambulances and electric vehicles with drivers—on a rental basis. A separate proposal for hiring dumpers, tippers, hydras, cranes, forklifts, poclain excavators and towing vans along with operators was also cleared.

Proposals Deferred And Pending

However, the proposal to develop and modernise a crematorium in the Koliwada Market Yard area of Ward No. 19 was deferred. Similarly, a proposal to seek state administrative approval for an enhanced water supply scheme for Panvel city from Dehrang Dam under the Maharashtra Urban Water Supply, Sewerage Management and Reuse Project (MEWREP), supported by the World Bank, was kept pending.

Urban Development And Public Health Measures

The General Body approved a proposal to seek administrative approval under the Central Government's Urban Challenge Funds for the construction of a barrage at Dehrang to augment water storage capacity for the city.

Another major urban infrastructure proposal approved during the meeting involves seeking approval under the Urban Challenge Funds scheme for the construction of commercial shops and a multi-level parking facility on municipal land bearing Survey Nos. 241 and 242 (part) in Panvel.

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The House also approved a proposal for providing mechanised fogging and spraying services across the municipal area as part of disease-prevention and public health measures ahead of the monsoon season.

The meeting witnessed detailed discussions on civic infrastructure, environmental planning, public amenities and urban development initiatives aimed at strengthening Panvel's preparedness for future growth and improving the quality of life for residents.

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