Panvel Municipal Corporation Reviews Monsoon Preparedness, Strengthens Disaster Management And Emergency Response Plan

Civic Authorities Strengthen Flood-Control And Emergency Response Measures Across Panvel Ahead Of The Monsoon Season | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, June 8: With the onset of the monsoon approaching, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified its preparedness efforts and reviewed its disaster management strategy in coordination with various government agencies.

A high-level meeting chaired by Mayor Nitin Patil was held on Monday to assess monsoon readiness and ensure seamless coordination among civic, police and revenue authorities.

Mayor outlines emergency preparedness measures

Addressing the meeting, Patil stressed that effective coordination among the municipal administration, police, revenue department and other concerned agencies would be crucial in tackling emergencies during the rainy season.

He directed officials to prioritise the inspection and repair of manholes across all four civic wards, clearly define responsibilities of officers involved in emergency response, ensure effective use of walkie-talkies and provide emergency management training to all officials and staff.

The review meeting, held at Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha, was attended by Deputy Mayor Pramila Patil, Leader of the House Prakash Binedar, Standing Committee Chairman Baban Mukadam, Women and Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Mamta Mhatre, civic corporators, senior municipal officials, police officers, CIDCO representatives and officials from various government agencies.

Infrastructure and drainage readiness

PMC officials informed the meeting that large-scale desilting operations are currently underway and nearing completion. The civic body has deployed 23 JCB machines, 15 excavators, 22 tipper trucks and a workforce of around 750 personnel for drain-cleaning operations across the city.

To mitigate flooding in vulnerable areas, the corporation has installed 40 dewatering pumps in Panvel and Kamothe, while an additional 19 pumps have been deployed in Kalamboli and Kharghar. Deputy Commissioner Dr Vaibhav Vidhate said these measures are expected to significantly improve water drainage during heavy rainfall.

The Tree Authority Department reported that approximately 3,500 hazardous trees have been pruned ahead of the monsoon to minimise the risk of accidents caused by falling branches and uprooted trees.

Emergency services preparedness

Senior Police Inspector Nitin Thakare said the police department has kept life jackets, rescue boats and emergency response teams on standby. He added that assistance would also be coordinated through local fishing communities and the emergency helpline number 112.

CIDCO officials informed the meeting that structural audits of hoardings are being carried out and emergency operation centres are being readied. The electricity distribution department said tree branches near power lines are being trimmed, underground cabling is being undertaken wherever necessary and a 24-hour complaint redressal mechanism has been activated.

Chief Fire Officer Pravin Bodke said 40 firefighters have undergone specialised flood-rescue training. The fire department has also deployed round-the-clock emergency teams, rescue boats and other essential equipment to respond to emergencies during the monsoon season.

Representatives of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said four rescue teams equipped with modern machinery and rescue equipment would remain available for emergency deployment if required.

Public health and revenue preparedness

On the public health front, Chief Medical Officer Dr Anand Gosavi said adequate stocks of medicines have been maintained to deal with monsoon-related diseases.

Rapid Response Teams have been activated at all 26 municipal health centres, while private hospitals within PMC limits have been instructed to provide services in accordance with emergency management protocols.

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Revenue department officials also informed the meeting that all necessary monsoon preparedness measures have been completed to deal with potential emergencies.

The civic body said the coordinated efforts of all departments are aimed at ensuring swift response and minimising disruption to residents during the upcoming monsoon season.

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