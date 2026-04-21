 Panvel Municipal Corporation And MGL To Organise PNG Connection Registration Camp On April 26 For Residents
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Panvel Municipal Corporation And MGL To Organise PNG Connection Registration Camp On April 26 For Residents

Panvel Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), will hold a PNG registration camp on April 26 at D.B. Patil School from 9 am to 9 pm, officials said. The drive aims to promote cleaner fuel and cut LPG use. Commissioner Mangesh Chitale urged residents to register for eco-friendly, safe and convenient PNG connections.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 10:56 PM IST
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Panvel Municipal Corporation And MGL To Organise PNG Connection Registration Camp On April 26 For Residents | File Image

In a push to promote cleaner fuel and reduce dependence on LPG, the Panvel Municipal Corporation in collaboration with Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) will organise a special registration camp for piped natural gas (PNG) connections on April 26.

The camp will be held at D.B. Patil School from 9 am to 9 pm. Civic officials said the initiative aligns with the Centre’s focus on expanding natural gas usage and encouraging households in pipeline-accessible areas to shift to PNG.

Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale has appealed to residents to take advantage of the drive and register for PNG connections, highlighting the fuel’s eco-friendly, safe and convenient nature. MGL has assured uninterrupted supply of PNG and CNG, officials added.

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Residents attending the camp will need to carry proof of residence such as an electricity bill or Index-II copy, along with a passport-size photograph, valid identity proof, email ID and an active mobile number.

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