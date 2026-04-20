Panvel Municipal Corporation’s Kharghar Hill Mayor Marathon Promo Run 2026 Sees Over 2,500 Participants

Panvel civic body draws huge turnout at Kharghar Hill promo run ahead of the August marathon | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, April 20: More than 2,500 citizens participated in the Kharghar Hill Mayor Marathon Promo Run organised by the Panvel Municipal Corporation, marking a strong public response to the civic body’s push for a healthier lifestyle.

Strong participation in promo run

The event, held as a precursor to the main marathon scheduled in August 2026, was inaugurated by MLA Prashant Thakur and Mayor Nitin Patil. Deputy Mayor Pramila Patil, along with senior civic officials and elected representatives, was also present.

High enthusiasm among residents

Conducted under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, the run featured 5 km and 10 km categories. Registrations were capped at 2,500 and were filled within two days, reflecting high enthusiasm among residents.

Promoting fitness and active living

Civic officials said the initiative was aimed at spreading awareness about fitness and encouraging an active lifestyle. The event also laid the groundwork for the upcoming Kharghar Hill Mayor Marathon, which will include 5 km, 10 km, 21 km (half marathon), and 42 km (full marathon) categories.

Panvel Municipal Corporation successfully organized the Kharghar Hill Mayor Marathon Promo Run with incredible zeal and enthusiasm! 🏃‍♂️🌄



Over 3000 spirited citizens participated across the 5 km and 10 km categories, making the event a grand success. The marathon was flagged off… pic.twitter.com/acgamq5mrl — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) April 19, 2026

Appeal for greater participation

Authorities have appealed to citizens to participate in large numbers in the main marathon. The civic body said it plans to expand participation in the main event after many runners missed out on the promo run due to limited slots.

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Part of broader wellness campaign

The initiative forms part of the corporation’s broader “Fit Panvel, Healthy Panvel” campaign, focused on promoting wellness and community engagement across the city.

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