Panvel Municipal Corporation To Host ‘Kharghar Hill Mayor Marathon’ Promo Run On April 18 To Promote Fitness

Central Park in Kharghar set to host fitness-focused promo run with scenic hill routes and wide participation | File Photo (Representational Image)

Panvel, April 15, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will organise a ‘Kharghar Hill Mayor Marathon (Promo Run)’ on April 18 at Central Park in Kharghar, in a bid to promote fitness and encourage a sports culture among citizens.

Civic appeal for participation

Mayor Nitin Patil and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale have appealed to residents of Panvel and Navi Mumbai to participate in large numbers, highlighting that the event will be held against the scenic backdrop of Kharghar Hills.

पनवेल महानगरपालिकेच्या वतीने १८ एप्रिलला भव्य 'खारघर हिल महापौर मॅरेथॉन (प्रोमो रन) चे आयोजन



पनवेल महानगरपालिकेच्या वतीने येत्या शनिवार, १८ एप्रिल २०२६ रोजी सेंट्रल पार्क, खारघर येथे भव्य 'खारघर हिल महापौर मॅरेथॉन' (प्रोमो रन) चे आयोजन करण्यात आले आहे. निसर्गरम्य खारघर… pic.twitter.com/Jj39o6sPL4 — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) April 15, 2026

Event aims to promote fitness culture

According to civic officials, the marathon aims to bring together fitness enthusiasts while creating awareness about health and active lifestyles. The event will feature two categories — a 10-km run starting at 5.45 am and a 5-km run beginning at 7 am.

Route details

The 5-km route will start from Central Park and pass through ISKCON Temple, Gramvikas Bhavan, Mumbra Metro Station, and Ramsheth Thakur School in Sector 19 before returning to the starting point. The 10-km route will extend further via Utsav Chowk, Belapada Metro Station, and the Golf Course before concluding at Central Park.

Registration and participation

With the event just days away, the civic body has urged citizens, including professional runners and sports enthusiasts, to complete their registrations at the earliest through an online link shared by the corporation.

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Boosting community engagement

Officials said the initiative is part of PMC’s broader effort to boost public participation in fitness activities and strengthen community engagement through sports.

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