Free Homeopathic Health Camp For Women Sanitation Workers Organised By Panvel Municipal Corporation |

A free homeopathic health camp for women sanitation workers was organised by the Panvel Municipal Corporation in association with the Maharashtra Homeopathic Women Doctors Association (MHWDA) on Thursday, marking the birth anniversary of Samuel Hahnemann.

Participation and services

The camp was held at the Senior Citizens Hall and witnessed participation from over 200 women employees from the civic sanitation department, who underwent consultations and basic health check-ups. Free homeopathic medicines were also distributed based on medical advice.

The programme was inaugurated in the presence of Mayor Nitin Patil, along with other senior civic officials and representatives of the association.

Mayor highlights homeopathy benefits

Addressing the gathering, the mayor highlighted the benefits of homeopathy and encouraged wider adoption of the treatment system among citizens. Other speakers also emphasised the importance of alternative medicine and urged participants to take advantage of such initiatives.

The camp was organised under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale and supervision of Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Anand Gosavi.

Officials said the initiative aimed to promote preventive healthcare and ensure access to medical services for frontline sanitation workers.

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