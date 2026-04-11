Renowned Singer Asha Bhosle Admitted In Critical Condition With Heart And Respiratory Issues, Under Close Monitoring

Renowned singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to on Saturday evening. According to hospital sources, her condition is reported to be critical. | Photo Via Instagram

Mumbai: Renowned singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to on Saturday evening. According to hospital sources, her condition is reported to be critical. Upon arrival at the hospital, she was immediately given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). It is being reported that she was admitted due to heart and respiratory-related issues, and a team of doctors is closely monitoring her condition and providing treatment.

Dr. Prateet Samdani, an internal medicine specialist treating her, has so far declined to make any official statement regarding her condition.

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