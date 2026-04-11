 Renowned Singer Asha Bhosle Admitted In Critical Condition With Heart And Respiratory Issues, Under Close Monitoring
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HomeMumbaiRenowned Singer Asha Bhosle Admitted In Critical Condition With Heart And Respiratory Issues, Under Close Monitoring

Renowned Singer Asha Bhosle Admitted In Critical Condition With Heart And Respiratory Issues, Under Close Monitoring

A renowned singer was admitted to a Mumbai hospital in critical condition on Saturday evening. She was given CPR upon arrival and is being treated for heart and respiratory issues. Doctors are closely monitoring her condition, though no official statement has been issued yet regarding her health.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, April 11, 2026, 10:19 PM IST
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Renowned singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to on Saturday evening. According to hospital sources, her condition is reported to be critical. | Photo Via Instagram

Mumbai: Renowned singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to on Saturday evening. According to hospital sources, her condition is reported to be critical. Upon arrival at the hospital, she was immediately given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). It is being reported that she was admitted due to heart and respiratory-related issues, and a team of doctors is closely monitoring her condition and providing treatment.

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Dr. Prateet Samdani, an internal medicine specialist treating her, has so far declined to make any official statement regarding her condition.

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