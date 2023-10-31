Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Hinjewadi Police Seize 31kg Ganja In Major Operation, 2 Arrested |

In a significant operation, Hinjewadi police successfully seized 31kg of ganja and apprehended two individuals on Tuesday. The two arrested individuals have been identified as Mainuddin Abdul Sattar (23) and Bipalam Bidhan Rana (24).

According to the information received, officers from the Anti-Narcotics Cell and the Hinjewadi police station were actively patrolling the area in their ongoing efforts to combat illicit activities within their jurisdiction.

Acting on a tip-off regarding unlawful activity in Wakadkar Wasti, where an individual was reportedly set to purchase ganja from a white-coloured tempo with the registration number MH14 HU 2553 and subsequently distribute it, the police promptly mobilised. Armed with raid equipment and accompanied by two informants, they proceeded to the specified location and devised a strategic operation.

On the route from Wakad Bridge to Bhumkar Chowk in Wakadwasti, the police intercepted the tempo driver. When questioned, the driver claimed that the vehicle contained vegetable waste. However, the police's suspicion led to a thorough search of the white bags in the rear of the vehicle. During the search, they discovered 17 boxes wrapped in brown adhesive tape, concealed within a white nylon bag. The total quantity of ganja found in the possession of the tempo driver amounted to approximately 31kg and 100 grams. Consequently, both the tempo and the ganja, valued at ₹14 lakh, were confiscated.

A case has been registered against the accused individuals under Section 8(c) and Section 20(b)(ii)(c) of the NDPS Act, which pertains to the possession of illegal substances.

