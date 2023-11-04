Pimpri Chinchwad City Police Force Undergoes Internal Reshuffle: Check Details Inside |

The Pimpri Chinchwad City Police Force has undergone a series of internal transfers due to recent promotions of police inspectors statewide. Police Commissioner Vinaykumar Chaubey issued the transfer orders on Friday night.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Bhaskar Dere, who previously managed the Administration Department, has been reassigned to the Traffic Branch in this reshuffle. Simultaneously, Satish Kasbe, formerly the Assistant Commissioner of Police for Pimpri Division, has taken over the role in the Traffic Branch. Additionally, Assistant Commissioner of Police Vitthal Kubde, who previously served in the Traffic Branch, has assumed the position of Assistant Commissioner of Police for the Pimpri Division.

Mukut Lal Patil, a recent addition to the city following his promotion, has been appointed as the Assistant Commissioner of Police in the Administration Department. Furthermore, Assistant Commissioner of Police Dr Vivek Muglikar has been entrusted with the responsibility of the Bhosari MIDC division.

These internal transfers are aimed at optimising the efficiency and performance of the Pimpri Chinchwad City Police Force, ensuring a seamless transition of responsibilities in light of recent promotions and leadership changes.

