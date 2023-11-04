 Pune Weather Update: Light Rainfall Expected On November 9 And 10
No rain is expected during Diwali

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
In the middle of the winter season, Pune is expected to experience light rains on November 9 and 10, Dr Vineet Kumar Singh, a research scientist at Jeju National University in South Korea told The Free Press Journal. However, he added that no rain is expected during Diwali.

According to the weather expert, "Light rain is likely in a few places on November 9 and 10 in Pune. No significant rainfall is expected. There will be no rain during Diwali. The minimum temperature is expected to remain 2-3 degrees above normal until November 11."

