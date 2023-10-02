Pimpri Chinchwad Businessman Abducted For Rs 1 Crore, Five Arrested, Two Suspects Remain At Large | Unsplash

The Pimpri Chinchwad Police have arrested five individuals for their involvement in abducting a businessman and demanding a substantial extortion sum, offfiial said on Monday. The Police are currently in search of two additional suspects believed to be linked to the case.



The victim, identified as Sanjay Kurundwad was forcibly taken captive while on his way home from work. The culprits whisked him away to a remote location, where they confronted him with a demand for Rs 1 crore in extortion money. The perpetrators seized Rs 20,000 in cash from Kurundwad’s belongings and only released him after he pledged to remit Rs 12 lakh within the next two days.

Here's how police caught them

According to police, a case was registered at Chakan Police Station, the arrestees were identified as Shubham alias Sonya Vinod Kakde, Shubham Yuvraj Sarvade, Ajay Nandu Hole, Akash Bhure and Navnath Shantaram Bachche. The police have identified two additional suspects whose involvement has been established, and a search operation is currently underway to locate and apprehend them.



The accused strategically directed the victim to Nanekarwadi for the monetary exchange. As Kurundwad arrived at the designated spot to fulfill the demand, the extortionists instructed him to deposit the bag filled with cash into a nearby trash bin. Unbeknownst to them, the police had already laid a discreet trap in the area. Consequently, they were able to detain Akash Vinayak Bhure (24), who had come to retrieve the funds. All five individuals arrested in connection with the case have previous criminal records.

