Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: After a nine-month delay, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has finalised its seven nominees for co-opted corporator posts in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has also finalised its three nominees. Mayor Ravi Landge announced the names at a press conference on Friday.

The BJP nominees are Jaynath Kate, Sachin Sathe and Vishal Kalate from the Chinchwad Assembly constituency; Rushikesh Mhetre and Kuldeep Parande from Bhosari; and Rajesh Pillai and Kunal Landge from Pimpri. The documentation for all 10 nominees has been completed, following which the PCMC administration placed the proposal before the General Body for approval.

NCP Nominates Former Corporators

Former Standing Committee chairperson Seema Sawale is among the NCP nominees. She joined the NCP ahead of the municipal elections but lost from the Indrayani Nagar ward in Bhosari. Sawale is known for her aggressive political approach.

Former corporator Rajendra Jagtap has also been nominated. He lost the 2017 municipal election while contesting on a BJP ticket and suffered another defeat in the recent election as an NCP candidate.

The third nominee, Fazal Shaikh, is a former chairman of the PCMC Education Board and the working president of the NCP. He is considered a loyal party worker.

Political Deadlock Delays Appointments

The appointment process began in March, but the BJP could not reach a consensus on its nominees and sought additional time to submit its applications.

The NCP submitted applications for its nominees within the stipulated deadline. The administration initially placed the proposal before the General Body in March, but the BJP sought to keep the matter pending. The proposal was formally shelved in June after the issue remained unresolved for three months.

The proposal came up again in August, but the meeting was adjourned. The matter was subsequently postponed until November due to the Model Code of Conduct for the Legislative Council elections.

The delay has reduced the effective tenure of the proposed co-opted corporators.

BJP Gets Seven Seats, NCP Three

A total of 128 corporators were elected in the PCMC elections. The BJP won 84 seats, while the NCP secured 37. The Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) won six seats, and one Independent candidate was elected.

The allocation of co-opted corporator posts is based on the numerical strength of the parties in the General Body. The appointments will increase the total strength of the General Body to 138 members.

What Can Co-opted Corporators Do?

Co-opted corporators are nominated members of the municipal corporation's General Body and are not directly elected by voters. They are generally expected to have expertise or experience in fields such as administration, law, medicine, accounting, engineering, education and social work.

They can participate in General Body meetings, raise civic issues and receive allowances. However, they do not have voting rights during the proceedings.