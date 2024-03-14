Pimpri-Chinchwad: 60-Bed Cancer Hospital To Come Up In Thergaon | X/@PCMCSarathi

In a significant step toward enhancing healthcare facilities, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is set to establish a 60-bed cancer treatment facility at Thergaon Hospital through a public-private partnership.

On Tuesday, the civic body issued a tender for the construction of this specialised cancer treatment centre.

According to officials, the hospital is designed to be future-proof, with plans for expansion up to 100 beds to address the escalating healthcare needs.

Treatment charges at the hospital will be in line with the rates of the Mahatma Jyotiba Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) and the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), ensuring accessibility to treatment for all income groups, they added.

Shekhar Singh, Municipal Commissioner of PCMC, stated, “The hospital will be equipped with cutting-edge technology, and we are continuously striving to enhance our facilities and deliver the best possible service to our citizens.”