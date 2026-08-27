Pimpalwandi Rape & Murder: Sunetra Pawar Meets Victim's Family, Promises Fast-Track Trial | Pune DIO

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar on Thursday visited Pimpalwandi in Junnar tehsil and met the family of the nine-and-a-half-year-old girl who was allegedly assaulted and murdered. Pawar offered condolences to the family and assured them that the government would provide all possible support. She also said the suspect would face strict action under the law.

Pawar directed police to complete the investigation quickly and without any gaps. She also instructed officials to file the charge sheet at the earliest. The government will take steps to ensure that the case is heard in a Fast Track Court, Pawar said.

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Pawar seeks update from SP

During her visit, Pawar sought details about the investigation from Pune District Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill.

She directed police to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that no shortcomings remain.

Pawar said the case must be investigated carefully so that the suspect can be punished to the maximum extent allowed by law.

She also said all necessary steps would be taken to move the trial to a Fast Track Court.

Family to get financial assistance

The government has announced financial assistance for the victim’s family.

Pawar said ₹5 lakh would be provided through the Nationalist Welfare Fund.

The family will also receive ₹10 lakh under the Manodhairya Scheme of the Women and Child Development Department.

Pawar said the judicial committee had approved the assistance and the ₹10 lakh amount would be credited to the family’s account on Thursday.

She assured the family that the government would continue to provide necessary assistance and cooperation.

Housing promised under Shabari Gharkul Yojana

The administration has also been directed to provide the victim’s family with a safe home.

Pawar said housing would be provided immediately under the Shabari Gharkul Yojana as part of measures for the family’s rehabilitation.

She said the government would take steps to ensure that the family could live safely after the tragedy.

CCTV cameras and high-mast lights ordered

Pawar also directed officials to improve security in Pimpalwandi.

She ordered immediate steps to install CCTV cameras and high-mast lights at important locations.

The measures are aimed at improving the safety of women and children in the area.

Special drive for caste certificates

Pawar also announced steps to help families in the Pimpalwandi settlement obtain caste certificates.

A special camp will be organised in the settlement for issuing caste certificates. A separate drive will also be conducted to identify families that do not have the required certificates.

The aim is to ensure that eligible families can access government schemes and benefits.

Government assures family of support

Pawar described the incident as extremely painful and assured the victim’s family that the government stands with them.

She said every effort would be made to ensure justice and strict punishment for the suspect.

The visit was attended by Junnar MLA Sharad Sonawane, District Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill, Zilla Parishad members Chhaya Tambe, Kalpana Kale and Sonabai Dabhade, and other local representatives and officials.

Several residents of Pimpalwandi were also present during Pawar’s visit.