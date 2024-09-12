 PHOTOS: Kaas Plateau Blooms with Vibrant Wildflowers as Tourists Flock Amid Festival Season
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePHOTOS: Kaas Plateau Blooms with Vibrant Wildflowers as Tourists Flock Amid Festival Season

PHOTOS: Kaas Plateau Blooms with Vibrant Wildflowers as Tourists Flock Amid Festival Season

Kaas Plateau is renowned for its breathtaking wildflower blooms, which flourish during the monsoon season, typically from August to October.

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 01:09 PM IST
article-image

Flowers have begun blooming on the Kaas Plateau near Satara, with vibrant red, white, and blue hues visible throughout, making it ready to welcome tourists with its stunning floral displays. Since the recent inauguration of the Kaas Flower Festival, visitors have been steadily arriving.

Kaas Plateau is renowned for its breathtaking wildflower blooms, which flourish during the monsoon season, typically from August to October.

Read Also
PHOTOS: 10 Romantic Places To Go For Long Drive Near Pune
article-image

The flower season on Kaas Plateau, a UNESCO World Heritage Site near Satara, kicked off on September 5. Thousands of tourists have already visited to enjoy the vibrant array of flowers. A beautiful mix of colors can be seen, with species such as Ranhalad (Chavar), Neelima, Deepkandi, and Manjiri starting to bloom. The colorful floral landscape is slowly coming to life, and with Ganeshotsav coinciding with consecutive holidays, tourist numbers are increasing.

Read Also
PHOTOS: 10 Romantic Places In Pune To Visit With Your Better Half
article-image

Role of rainfall in bloom

FPJ Shorts
'Most Designer Outfits Are Unwearable': Zeenat Aman Reveals Her Take On High Fashion
'Most Designer Outfits Are Unwearable': Zeenat Aman Reveals Her Take On High Fashion
PM E-DRIVE: Narendra Modi Cabinet Replaces FAME Scheme For Electric Vehicles; Know How To Avail New Subsidy On EV
PM E-DRIVE: Narendra Modi Cabinet Replaces FAME Scheme For Electric Vehicles; Know How To Avail New Subsidy On EV
Shocking Video: Puppies Emerge Out From Pregnant Street Dog’s Stomach After Being Crushed To Death By Drunk Bus Driver In UP’s Kanpur
Shocking Video: Puppies Emerge Out From Pregnant Street Dog’s Stomach After Being Crushed To Death By Drunk Bus Driver In UP’s Kanpur
DU UG Admission 2024: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Announced; Check Here
DU UG Admission 2024: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Announced; Check Here

For the past three months, Kaas has experienced continuous rainfall. The plateau's unique biodiversity relies on a balance of sun and rain, but the prolonged rains have delayed the blooming of several flowers. Many species have been affected by the heavy downpours, and if the rain continues, the red-pink Terda flowers may also suffer. A break in the rain is crucial for full bloom. However, the Kaas Plateau Executive Committee has set up natural huts at various points on the plateau to offer shelter from the elements. These eco-friendly and aesthetically pleasing huts, made from natural materials, are gaining popularity with tourists due to the ongoing rains.

Currently, flowers are starting to bloom across the Kaas Plateau, and if the rains subside, colorful flower carpets will form in the next eight to ten days. To avoid any inconvenience, tourists are encouraged to book through the website www.kas.ind.in, according to Pradip Kadam, Vice President of the Kaas Plateau Executive Committee.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PHOTOS: Kaas Plateau Blooms with Vibrant Wildflowers as Tourists Flock Amid Festival Season

PHOTOS: Kaas Plateau Blooms with Vibrant Wildflowers as Tourists Flock Amid Festival Season

Pune Poll Watch: Congress Will Emerge As Single-Largest Party In Maharashtra Assembly Polls, Says...

Pune Poll Watch: Congress Will Emerge As Single-Largest Party In Maharashtra Assembly Polls, Says...

Pune: PMC Installs Tanks at 18 Major Ghats for Eco-Friendly Visarjan

Pune: PMC Installs Tanks at 18 Major Ghats for Eco-Friendly Visarjan

Pune: PMC Sets Up Isolation Ward, Screens Begin at Airport After India's First Mpox Case

Pune: PMC Sets Up Isolation Ward, Screens Begin at Airport After India's First Mpox Case

Punit Balan Group Rewards Olympic Bronze Medalist Swapnil Kusale with ₹11 Lakh

Punit Balan Group Rewards Olympic Bronze Medalist Swapnil Kusale with ₹11 Lakh