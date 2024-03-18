PHOTOS: 10 Romantic Places In Pune To Visit With Your Better Half

By: Megha Yadav | March 18, 2024

Osho Garden - Love flourishes in Osho Garden's tranquil surroundings

Vetal Tekdi - As the sun sets, couples embrace atop Vetal Tekdi, painting the sky with romance

Koregaon Park - Romance fills the air in Koregaon Park as couples stroll under glittering lights

Shaniwar Wada - At Shaniwar Wada, love transcends time amidst ancient architecture

Pashan Lake - Love reflects in the tranquil waters of Pashan Lake

Mulshi Lake - In Mulshi Lake's embrace, serenity echoes across the water

Sinhagad Fort - Love stands resilient amidst Sinhagad Fort's rugged beauty

Aga Khan Palace - At Aga Khan Palace, elegance unfolds amidst historical opulence

Saras Baug - Saras Baug's canopy witnesses whispers blending with nature's melody

