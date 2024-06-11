PHOTOS: 10 Romantic Places To Go For Long Drive Near Pune

By: Aakash Singh | June 11, 2024
Mahabaleshwar, about 120 km from Pune, is known for its strawberry farms, scenic viewpoints and the road to the hill station blooms with greenery in monsoon
Lavasa is located at distance of approximately 60 km from Pune. Both the routes to this planned city are very scenic.
Lonavala and Khandala, located at approximately 65 km from Pune is famous among people staying in Pimpri Chinchwad due to its proximity
Bhandardara, approximately 162 km from Pune, is known for Arthur Lake, Randha Falls, and trekking spots like Mount Kalsubai
A drive to Malshej Ghat, approximately 120 km from Pune, provides stunning views of mountains, waterfalls, and lush landscapes in the Western Ghats
Kolad, about 113 km from Pune, is also an exciting long drive option. It is famous for white water rafting on the Kundalika River and other adventure activities
Alibaug, located approximately 143 km from Pune, is renowned for its beaches, Kolaba Fort, and various water sports activities. Road to the place traverses through green Sahyadri hills
A drive to Sinhagad, around 30 km from Pune, offers scenic views leading to the historic fort with panoramic vistas
If you are looking a drive option in city, a drive to Vetal Tekdi/ARAI, located within Pune city limits, offers a scenic route up to the hill providing panoramic views of city
A drive to Tamhini Ghat, about 70 km from Pune, offers best views of lush greenery, waterfalls, and roads through the Western Ghats