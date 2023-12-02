PHOTOS: Breathtaking IAF Air Display Leaves Spectators Spellbound In Pune | @PRODefPune

The Indian Air Force (IAF) staged an enthralling air display at the Air Force Station in Lohegaon as part of the “Know Your IAF” initiative. The event aimed not only to raise public awareness about the IAF's military capabilities but also to inspire students and young individuals to consider a career in the Air Force.

Indian Air Force carried out an air display at Air Force Station #Lohegaon as part of 'Know Your IAF' program today. Aimed at fostering awareness about military potential of #IAF among general public, event also sought to inspire students & youths to consider a career with IAF. pic.twitter.com/dxKKMoMUSq — PRO Defence Pune (@PRODefPune) December 2, 2023

The skies above Lohegaon Air Force Station were filled with anticipation as thousands of eager spectators gathered to witness the aerial spectacle presented by the esteemed Suryakiran aerobatics team. Flying in tight formation with a mere 10 meters between aircraft, the IAF's flying squadrons left the audience in awe. Their breathtaking aerial maneuvers, which included loops, barrel rolls, and dazzling displays such as the barbed wire cross and the quarter clover, captivated the audience.

In a particularly striking moment, two aircraft from the Suryakiran team etched a colossal heart in the sky with their contrails, while a third aircraft zoomed through it, evoking a sense of Cupid's arrow in the display.

Moreover, the static display of aircraft, systems, and demonstrations by IAF Special Forces 'Garud', Akash Ganga Team, and Air Warrior Drill Team excited the younger attendees. This display provided a unique opportunity for visitors to observe aircraft, radar, and other military equipment up close.