 PCMC Approves ₹55 Crore Pimple Saudagar's Shivar Chowk-Kunal Icon Road Development Project to Ease Traffic
PCMC Approves ₹55 Crore Pimple Saudagar's Shivar Chowk-Kunal Icon Road Development Project to Ease Traffic

This will include provisions for pedestrian-friendly footpaths, planned parking spaces, and a drainage system to manage rainwater efficiently.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has taken another step toward improving infrastructure and easing traffic congestion in Pimple Saudagar with the planned development of the road from Shivar Chowk to Govind Garden Chowk (Kunal Icon Road). The project, approved with an estimated budget of ₹55 crore, aims to widen and modernise the 18-meter and 12-meter wide roads. This will include provisions for pedestrian-friendly footpaths, planned parking spaces, and a drainage system to manage rainwater efficiently.

The project, which is expected to commence by the end of September 2024, will be completed within 30 months. It will help alleviate the heavy traffic congestion in this fast-growing residential and commercial area. The road connects to major routes, including the Wakad to Nashik Phata Road and the old Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Bengaluru highways, making it a crucial thoroughfare.

Here's what PCMC Commissioner said

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh, expressing his optimism about the project's impact, said, "This road development will significantly reduce traffic congestion, provide residents with a safer and smoother commuting experience, and ultimately contribute to a greener, more sustainable Pimpri Chinchwad. We are committed to ensuring that such infrastructure projects are completed efficiently, keeping in mind the growing needs of our citizens."

The project will also see the installation of utility pipes, stormwater drainage, street lighting, and directional signboards, among other essential services. This initiative is part of PCMC’s larger vision to transform Pimpri Chinchwad into a well-planned, modern urban area while addressing the infrastructural challenges of rapid urbanization.

The project will be funded through the Urban Transport Fund (UTF), and work will be executed under the guidance of PCMC’s Civil Project Department. The administrative approval for the project is ₹55 crore, with a tender amount of ₹42.43 crore and an accepted tender cost of ₹33.67 crore.

