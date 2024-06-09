Parbhani: ORS, Zinc Tablets to be Distributed to 1.5L Children |

In order to prevent deaths due to diarrhea, the district administration will distribute Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) and zinc tablets to around 1.5 lakh children in the district. The administration will implement a drive to distribute these medicines.

A special fortnight drive has been organised in the district between June 6 and 21 to reduce the deaths of children due to diarrhea under the National Health Mission’s Diarrhea Control Programme. Under the drive, 1,67,234 children under the age of five years in the district will be given ORS and zinc tablets.

The decision was taken during the district planning committee meeting headed by District Collector Raghunath Gawade. Discussions on the preparations and planning to implement the special fortnight between June 6 and June 21 were held. The employees of the health department, women and child welfare, education, and water supply departments will participate in the drive. The employees have been directed to distribute the ORS and tablets to the children.

Medical Officer Dr Sanjay Kumar Panchal said that the ASHA workers and other employees will go door to door and distribute ORS and zinc tablets to the children below 5 years of age. They will also impart information about the importance of ORS and zinc tablets for children.

Dr. Ravji Sonawane said that all the necessary treatment for diarrhea is available at the health centers, district hospitals, primary health centers, sub-district hospitals, and special centers, and the doctors and staff have been given directives in this regard.

The rate of death of children suffering from diarrhea is between 5 to 10 percent, and it is prevalent during the summer and rainy seasons. Hence, the government has launched the Diarrhea Control Programme under the National Health Mission. The health department has the responsibility to implement the programme effectively.