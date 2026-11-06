Pankaja Munde Reviews Drought Relief Measures In Beed | Sourced

Beed: With drought conditions intensifying across Beed district, the administration has stepped up relief measures to minimise the hardship faced by farmers and rural residents. Reviewing the situation at the District Collectorate on Thursday, Maharashtra Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Animal Husbandry Pankaja Munde directed officials to prioritise drinking water supply, livestock fodder and employment generation in rural areas.

During the high-level review meeting, Munde appreciated the proactive measures taken by the district administration under Collector Vivek Johnson and stressed the need for meticulous planning to ensure that relief measures continue until the arrival of the next monsoon.

According to a presentation made by Johnson, Beed district has received only 63% of its average seasonal rainfall. The prolonged dry spell has affected standing crops across 7,84,479 hectares, with crop losses exceeding 33%.

To provide relief to affected farmers, the district administration has sought financial assistance of ₹754.79 crore from the state government. It is also preparing to facilitate an advance payment of ₹5,000 to eligible farmers under the crop insurance scheme. The meeting reviewed the progress of the Diwali financial assistance announced by the Chief Minister, along with KYC verification for the farm loan waiver scheme.

The rainfall deficit has also led to a sharp decline in groundwater levels, with the water table dropping by 4.55 metres. The live storage in 164 irrigation projects across the district stands at just 12.01%, while 51 reservoirs have dried up completely. To address the drinking water crisis, the administration is currently operating 294 water tankers to supply water to affected villages and settlements.

In a crackdown on unauthorised water extraction, officials have disconnected 2,710 illegal water connections and seized 266 unauthorised pumps from public reservoirs and canals.

Expressing concern over the rapidly depleting water resources, Munde directed officials to expedite pending piped water supply projects and prepare a comprehensive water budget to ensure adequate drinking water availability until the next monsoon.

Livestock management has emerged as another major challenge, with the district's existing fodder stock estimated to last only 26 days. Referring to the cultural significance of Vasubaras and Govardhan Puja, Munde emphasised that cattle and other working animals must receive equal attention during the drought.

The administration plans to increase fodder cultivation through coordinated efforts involving the Forest Department, Animal Husbandry Department and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. If cattle fodder camps become necessary, geo-fencing and ear-tagging of livestock will be made mandatory to ensure transparency and prevent irregularities.

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To prevent agricultural labourers from migrating in search of employment, the state government is stepping up works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

The ongoing initiatives include desilting of dams under the 'Gaalmukta Dharan, Gaalyukta Shivar' programme, deepening of streams and nullahs, and extensive watershed development works to improve water conservation and recharge groundwater.

Munde also outlined plans to strengthen rural livelihoods by developing a dedicated brand for silk and handloom products from Beed and Jalna districts, with women-led self-help groups (SHGs) playing a key role in production and marketing.

The meeting was attended by Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Jithin Rahman, Resident Deputy Collector Shivkumar Swami and heads of various departments.