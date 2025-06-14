Pandharpur Wari: When Will Palkhis Of Sant Tukaram & Sant Dnyaneshwar Arrive In Pune City? Full Schedule Here

The annual Pandharpur Wari, dedicated to Lord Vitthal and marked by the participation of lakhs of warkaris (devotees), is all set to begin.
The Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi will start its journey from Dehu on June 18, while the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi will begin from Alandi on June 19.
The two palkhis will meet in Pune City, where they will halt for a day on June 21. Following this, the two palkhis will go on their separate routes.
The spiritual procession will conclude in Pandharpur on Ashadi Ekadashi, which falls on July 6 this year.
Spanning around 20 days and covering nearly 250 km, the pilgrimage includes halts in towns and villages along the route.
Throughout the journey, warkaris chant devotional songs and hymns.
Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Schedule:
June 18: Departure from Dehu
June 19: Dehu to Akurdi
June 20: Akurdi to Pune City
June 21: Rest in Pune City
June 22: Pune to Loni Kalbhor
June 23: Loni Kalbhor to Yawat
June 24: Yawat to Varvand
June 25: Varvand to Undawadi
June 26: Undawadi to Baramati
June 27: Baramati to Sansar
June 28: Sansar to Nimgaon Ketki (Gol Ringan ceremony at Belwadi)
June 29: Nimgaon Ketki to Indapur (Gol Ringan ceremony at Indapur)
June 30: Indapur to Sarati
July 1: Sarati to Akluj
July 2: Akluj to Borgaon
July 3: Borgaon to Pirachi Kuroli
July 4: Pirachi Kuroli to Wakhari
July 5: Wakhari to Pandharpur
July 6: Holy bath and darshan on Aashadi Ekadashi in Pandharpur
Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Schedule:
June 19: Departure from Alandi
June 20: Alandi to Pune City
June 21: Rest in Pune City
June 22: Pune to Saswad
June 23: Rest in Saswad
June 24: Saswad to Jejuri
June 25: Jejuri to Valhe
June 26: Valhe to Lonand
June 27: Lonand to Taradgaon
June 28: Taradgaon to Phaltan
June 29: Phaltan to Barad
June 30: Barad to Natepute
July 1: Natepute to Malshiras
July 2: Malshiras to Velapur
July 3: Velapur to Bhandishegaon
July 4: Bhandishegaon to Wakhari
July 5: Wakhari to Pandharpur
July 6: Holy bath and darshan on Aashadi Ekadashi in Pandharpur