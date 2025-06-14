Pandharpur Wari: When Will Palkhis Of Sant Tukaram & Sant Dnyaneshwar Arrive In Pune City? Full Schedule Here

Pandharpur Wari: When Will Palkhis Of Sant Tukaram & Sant Dnyaneshwar Arrive In Pune? Full Schedule Here | File Photo

The annual Pandharpur Wari, dedicated to Lord Vitthal and marked by the participation of lakhs of warkaris (devotees), is all set to begin.

The Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi will start its journey from Dehu on June 18, while the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi will begin from Alandi on June 19.

The two palkhis will meet in Pune City, where they will halt for a day on June 21. Following this, the two palkhis will go on their separate routes.

The spiritual procession will conclude in Pandharpur on Ashadi Ekadashi, which falls on July 6 this year.

Spanning around 20 days and covering nearly 250 km, the pilgrimage includes halts in towns and villages along the route.

Throughout the journey, warkaris chant devotional songs and hymns.

Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Schedule:

June 18: Departure from Dehu

June 19: Dehu to Akurdi

June 20: Akurdi to Pune City

June 21: Rest in Pune City

June 22: Pune to Loni Kalbhor

June 23: Loni Kalbhor to Yawat

June 24: Yawat to Varvand

June 25: Varvand to Undawadi

June 26: Undawadi to Baramati

June 27: Baramati to Sansar

June 28: Sansar to Nimgaon Ketki (Gol Ringan ceremony at Belwadi)

June 29: Nimgaon Ketki to Indapur (Gol Ringan ceremony at Indapur)

June 30: Indapur to Sarati

July 1: Sarati to Akluj

July 2: Akluj to Borgaon

July 3: Borgaon to Pirachi Kuroli

July 4: Pirachi Kuroli to Wakhari

July 5: Wakhari to Pandharpur

July 6: Holy bath and darshan on Aashadi Ekadashi in Pandharpur

Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Schedule:

June 19: Departure from Alandi

June 20: Alandi to Pune City

June 21: Rest in Pune City

June 22: Pune to Saswad

June 23: Rest in Saswad

June 24: Saswad to Jejuri

June 25: Jejuri to Valhe

June 26: Valhe to Lonand

June 27: Lonand to Taradgaon

June 28: Taradgaon to Phaltan

June 29: Phaltan to Barad

June 30: Barad to Natepute

July 1: Natepute to Malshiras

July 2: Malshiras to Velapur

July 3: Velapur to Bhandishegaon

July 4: Bhandishegaon to Wakhari

July 5: Wakhari to Pandharpur

July 6: Holy bath and darshan on Aashadi Ekadashi in Pandharpur