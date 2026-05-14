Over 93,000 Consumers Install Rooftop Solar Systems In Marathwada Under PM Surya Ghar Scheme | Representative Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 93,000 electricity consumers across the Marathwada region have installed rooftop solar power systems under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, helping generate a total installed capacity of 341 megawatts.

According to Aditya Jiwane, the scheme has helped thousands of residential consumers move towards electricity self-reliance while significantly reducing their power bills.

Jiwane appealed to citizens to take maximum advantage of the Central Government scheme, which offers subsidies of up to Rs 78,000 for rooftop solar installations.

The Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana was launched by the central government in February 2024 with the aim of providing free electricity to households consuming up to 300 units per month. The scheme also allows consumers to earn income by selling surplus electricity generated through rooftop solar systems.

Under the scheme, domestic consumers can install rooftop solar systems ranging from 1 kilowatt to 3 kilowatts in capacity and receive nearly 120 to 360 units of free electricity every month.

Officials said the scheme has received a strong response across all eight districts of Marathwada.

To encourage installations, several banks are offering loans at concessional interest rates, and the loan application process has also been simplified for consumers.

The government is also providing incentives to Gram Panchayats that actively encourage rural residents to adopt rooftop solar systems under the scheme.

Consumers are allowed to use the electricity generated for their own household needs. If surplus electricity remains after consumption, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited adjusts the value of the excess electricity against the consumer’s power bill.

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Under the subsidy structure, residential consumers receive Rs 30,000 for a 1 kW system, Rs 60,000 for a 2 kW system, and up to Rs 78,000 for systems with a capacity of 3 kW or more.

Housing societies and residential complexes are also eligible for subsidies for rooftop systems meant for common facilities and electric vehicle charging stations. Subsidies are available at Rs 18,000 per kW for systems up to 500 kW capacity, with benefits capped at Rs 90 lakh.

Officials said the solar systems installed under the scheme are expected to provide electricity benefits for nearly 25 years.

Consumers can register through the official PM Surya Ghar website and choose vendors for installation. After the installation process is completed, the subsidy amount is directly deposited into the beneficiary’s bank account.

Among the districts in Marathwada, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recorded the highest number of beneficiaries with 37,487 consumers installing rooftop solar systems with a combined capacity of 130.34 MW.

Latur recorded 14,313 consumers with 55.4 MW capacity, while Nanded had 9,657 consumers with 40.34 MW capacity. Jalna recorded 9,458 consumers, Beed 7,774, Parbhani 7,554, Dharashiv 3,815, and Hingoli 3,193 consumers under the scheme.

Overall, 93,251 consumers across Marathwada have installed rooftop solar systems with a combined capacity of 341.07 MW.