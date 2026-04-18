Solar Energy Production Surges Across Indore, Ujjain, Dewas And Ratlam

Solar energy | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the implementation of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, western Madhya Pradesh has witnessed a significant rise in rooftop solar installations, particularly in Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, and Ratlam.

The adoption of solar energy has expanded beyond residential rooftops to offices, factories, and commercial establishments, reflecting a broader shift toward renewable energy in the region.

In Indore, including rapidly developing zones like the Super Corridor and Bypass, the number of rooftop solar installations has grown sharply, from 18,500 in July 2025 to 22,000 in December, and currently exceeds 27,000.

Ujjain ranks second in the region, with solar installations increasing from 3,450 in July last year to 4,250 in December, and now reaching 5,800.

Similarly, Ratlam has seen growth from 1,850 installations in July to 2,660 in December, and currently 4,555. In Dewas, installations have risen from 2,250 in July to 2,750 in December, and now stand at 3,700.

According to Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company Managing Director Anup Kumar Singh, the company is following a zero-tolerance policy regarding rooftop solar net metering. Applications are approved promptly, and efforts are underway to ensure consumers receive subsidies without delay.