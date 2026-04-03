Indore News: Rooftop Solar Output Jumps 20% In Western Madhya Pradesh

Indore News: Rooftop Solar Output Jumps 20% In Western MP | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With summer setting in, rooftop solar systems across western Madhya Pradesh are now generating electricity for nearly 12.5 hours a day, from around 6.15am to 6.45pm in early April.

This marks a sharp increase from January, when generation was limited to about 9.5 hours daily, reflecting an impressive 20% rise in output.

The rapid growth of solar energy adoption in the Malwa and Nimar regions is yielding strong results. According to Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company, rooftop solar power is now being generated at nearly 60,000 locations under net metering systems, with total installed capacity crossing 410 megawatts.

The increase in installations has been largely driven by the Central Government’s PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, which offers subsidies of up to Rs78,000 to eligible consumers. The scheme has significantly boosted interest among households and businesses in adopting solar energy.

Of the total installations, around 59,600 are low-tension consumers, while about 600 are high-tension consumers. Indore leads the region with around 27,200 solar installations, followed by Ujjain (5,250), Ratlam (3,300), Dewas (3,100) and Khargone (2,500).

Under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, more than 40,000 rooftop solar units have already been installed in the Malwa-Nimar region. Over 34,000 consumers have received subsidies exceeding Rs310 crore through direct benefit transfer, ensuring timely financial support and increasing participation.

Maintenance remains crucial

Experts stress that regular cleaning of solar panels is essential for maintaining efficiency. Dust and dirt build-up can reduce electricity generation by up to 20% if not addressed.

Consumers are advised to clean panels every 8-10 days using water, soft brushes, cloths or special wipers, and to avoid sharp objects. Cleaning should be done at night or after switching off the ACDB during the day to prevent electrical hazards.

“With rising efficiency, longer generation hours and strong government support, rooftop solar energy is rapidly becoming a preferred and sustainable power solution in western Madhya Pradesh,” said managing director Anup Kumar Singh.