Indore News: Historic Rajwada In Spotlight As Big IPL Commercial Rolls | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Advertisement craze growing in Indore. The city's historic Rajwada and the surrounding area have become a favorite location for commercials. A major advertisement shoot has been underway in the Subhash Chowk market since Wednesday morning, causing the area to open early.

According to reports, this shooting is for an advertisement to be aired during the IPL season. The entire production team has flown in from outside and has been setting up since morning.

Shops near the Hanuman Temple also had to be opened early. The team has strictly sealed off the surrounding area. People are not allowed to come near, and photography and video-taking are prohibited.

As soon as news of the shooting spread, a crowd of shopkeepers and curious onlookers gathered, but the team did not provide any further information about the brand or product being advertised, nor was any celebrity or cricketer confirmed to be present.

Indore emerges a hub for advertising shootings

Indore's Rajwada and other parts of the city have previously been chosen for shooting several major advertisements.

Cricket star Virat Kohli also shot a cricket-related advertisement here.

A major airline company also shot at Rajwada for its brand promotion.

Some other big names have completed their shooting by giving the city's hotels and areas an airport-like look.

The city's heritage buildings, bustling markets, and variety of locations make it convenient for production teams to shoot here. Consequently, Indore is no longer just a city of food and cricket, but is also emerging as a shooting hub.