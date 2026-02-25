Indore News: Employment Fair On March 2 At Polo Ground; Candidates Upto 40 Years Of Age Can Apply-- Check Recruiter Companies

Indore News: Employment Fair In Indore On March 2nd | AI Generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An employment fair will be organised on March 2 to provide jobs to the youth in Indore. Numerous companies will participate and recruit for hundreds of positions. People up to 40 years of age can apply.

On the initiative of CM Dr. Mohan Yadav, 'Yuva Sangam' programme employment fairs are being constantly organised in Indore district to provide employment to the youth.

In this sequence, the next employment fair will be organized by the District Administration and District Employment Office on March 2 from 10 am to 3 pm at the Polo Ground in the District Employment Office Complex (near the District Trade and Industry Centre).

Deputy Director of Employment P.S. Mandloi said that the employment fair will provide youths a golden opportunity to make their career. Besides, they will also be able to avail loans and necessary guidance under various schemes to start their own business.

He informed that in the “Yuva Sangam” programme, many reputed companies like Innoflex, Torus BPO, Teeswa Technologies Services, Just Dial, Shefali Business Solution, Mosaic Waxkill Pvt. Ltd., etc. will be present to fill more than 250 vacant posts.

