 Indore News: Employment Fair On March 2 At Polo Ground; Candidates Upto 40 Years Of Age Can Apply-- Check Recruiter Companies
An employment fair will be held on March 2 in Indore under the "Yuva Sangam" initiative launched by Mohan Yadav. Organized by the district administration at Pologround, it offers over 250 vacancies for candidates up to 40 years. Reputed companies will participate, and youth will also receive guidance on loans and self-employment schemes.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 02:08 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Employment Fair In Indore On March 2nd | AI Generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An employment fair will be organised on March 2 to provide jobs to the youth in Indore. Numerous companies will participate and recruit for hundreds of positions. People up to 40 years of age can apply.

On the initiative of CM Dr. Mohan Yadav, 'Yuva Sangam' programme employment fairs are being constantly organised in Indore district to provide employment to the youth.

In this sequence, the next employment fair will be organized by the District Administration and District Employment Office on March 2 from 10 am to 3 pm at the Polo Ground in the District Employment Office Complex (near the District Trade and Industry Centre).

Deputy Director of Employment P.S. Mandloi said that the employment fair will provide youths a golden opportunity to make their career. Besides, they will also be able to avail loans and necessary guidance under various schemes to start their own business.

He informed that in the “Yuva Sangam” programme, many reputed companies like Innoflex, Torus BPO, Teeswa Technologies Services, Just Dial, Shefali Business Solution, Mosaic Waxkill Pvt. Ltd., etc. will be present to fill more than 250 vacant posts.

Why Organize Yuva Sangam

1. Addressing the Concerns

In a world dominated by sensationalism and misinformation, this camp provides a space to counter the influence of WhatsApp University and foster critical thinking among the youth.

2. Promoting Progressive Value

By participating in yuva sangam. you contribute to instilling progressive value rooted in democracy, equality, and social justice among the justice

3. Empowering Youth & networking

Organisers plays a pivotal role in empowering young individual to becomes leader, activist, and change maker in their communities. The fair allows professionals from different sectors to meet and interact with each other and recruiters, strengthening networking and contacts.

