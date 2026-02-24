Indore News: PM MITRA Park; Infrastructure To Be Readied By June 2027

Indore News: PM MITRA Park: Infra To Be Readied By June 2027 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Principal Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion (DIPIP), Raghvendra Kumar Singh, has stated that contrary to the usual timeline.

MP Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) has set an ambitious target for completing all basic infrastructure development works of the Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Park (PM MITRA Park) by June, 2027.

Units are being encouraged to complete construction and commence production by December 2027. Ongoing work is also being reviewed and investors have been assured of all facilities with transparency.

Singh said this while virtually addressing from Bhopal a meeting of stakeholders and consultants and the investors of the PM MITRA Park here on Tuesday. The Park is being developed in Bhainsola village of Dhar district of Indore division.

Managing Director of MPIDC Chandramouli Shukla also addressed virtually from Bhopal. Divisional Commissioner, Indore Dr Sudam Khade, Executive Director of MPIDC Himanshu Prajapati, along with representatives of the contractor agency were present from the city. Representatives from 35 PM Mitra Park units were present at the meeting.

THE LOGISTICS

Madhya Pradesh's PM Mitra Park is being developed on 2158 acres of land. The park is the largest in the country.

MPIDC has allocated about 1130 acres of the land from 1326 acres land of the industrial park to 38 units.

This will generate investments of over Rs 21,500 crore and approximately 55,000 new employment opportunities will be generated in the region.

Chandramouli Shukla stated that the units would be provided assistance through a single-window system for on-site work and any other needs through MPIDC. Divisional Commissioner Dr Sudam Khade urged the units to focus on sustainability, use of renewable energy and regional development. Dhar district administration would provide all necessary support.

THE COST

ED of MPIDC Himanshu Prajapati informed that the infrastructure development works at the PM MITRA Park are being carried-out at a cost of Rs 2,063 crore. The works have been divided into five packages. A tender of Rs 773 crore has been issued for the park's core infrastructure, such as roads, water, electricity, and drainage lines, and the agency is working rapidly on the site.

Investors also discussed social infrastructure, testing and certification facilities, research and development facilities, skilled manpower requirements and training, waste management, logistics hubs, and the development of ancillary units. The participating units openly offered their suggestions to MPIDC, primarily addressing electricity, CETP, highway connectivity, and residential facilities.