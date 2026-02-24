MP News: MPIDC Reviews Progress Of ₹2,063-Crore PM Mitra Park In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) on Tuesday organized a stakeholder consultation meeting in Indore to review the progress of the PM Mitra Park, which is being developed in Bhainsola village of Dhar district.

Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department, Bhopal, principal secretary Raghavendra Kumar Singh and MPIDC managing director Chandramouli Shukla joined the meeting virtually from Bhopal.

Divisional commissioner Dr. Sudam Khade and MPIDC executive director Himanshu Prajapati, along with technical teams and contractor representatives, were present. Representatives from 35 units participated in the meeting.

The PM Mitra Park, spread across 2,158 acres in Dhar district, is the largest such park in the country. MPIDC allotted 1,130 acres of the 1,326 acres of industrial land in two phases to 38 units, attracting investments worth over Rs 21,500 crore.

The principal secretary said that all basic infrastructure will be developed by June 2027, with units encouraged to begin production by December 2027.

works,works and investors were asked to maintain transparency. Chandramouli Shukla assured full assistance under the single-window system.

Divisional Commissioner Dr. Sudam Khade urged the units to pay special attention to sustainability and use of renewable energy and regional development of the area. He said that all kinds of desired support will be provided by the district administration.

Officials informed that the Rs 2,063-crore project is being executed in five packages. A tender of Rs 773 crore has been issued for the park’s core infrastructure, such as roads, water, electricity and drainage lines.