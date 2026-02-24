Bhopal News: High Court Stays Release Of Nursing Colleges Recruitment Results | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): High Court, principal bench at Jabalpur, on Tuesday instructed Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) not to release result of the selection pursuant to the notification dated December 24, 2025 issued by the Board for the posts of sister tutor, assistant professors and associate professor in the medical education department.

The petition challenges the direct recruitment to posts that are required to be filled through promotion in government nursing colleges.

Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf was hearing the Nisha Chandel vs. State & Ors case. The next hearing has been fixed for March 18.

Advocate Suyash Mohan Guru, who appeared for the petitioner Nisha Chandel said that the issue in the entire recruitment is that Board made direct recruitment against even those posts which have to be filled through promotions. The advertised posts include 40 associate professors, 28 assistant professors and 218 sister tutors in government nursing colleges, he advocate informed. .

Earlier, another petition was filed by Naushad Ali, to contests the MP Staff Selection Board's advertisement for Group-1 Sub-Group-2, which reserves all 286 posts (including 28 assistant professors) for women, however, the Board later rectified it and opened the posts for male candidates as well, the advocate said.