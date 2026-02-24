Bhopal News: Collector Asks CMHO To Reduce Outpatient Department Load In District Hospital

Bhopal News: Collector To CMHO, Reduce OPD Load In District Hospital | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh has instructed the chief medical and health officer (CMHO) to encourage local residents to use the Chief Minister’s Sanjeevani Clinic for treatment of common ailments to reduce the JP district hospital’s outpatient department (OPD) load.

The Chief Minister’s Sanjeevani Clinic provides treatment for various common and seasonal ailments, including hypertension and diabetes treatment and follow-up.

The collector inspected JP Hospital on Monday. He also instructed the civil surgeon to ensure that patients received quality treatment in the shortest possible time.

He inspected services in various departments, including the outpatient department, registration system, X-ray, and physiotherapy.

On noticing a low patient volume in the physiotherapy unit, he directed that information about physiotherapy services be displayed and that the unit be upgraded as needed.

During the inspection, he expressed displeasure at the long queues of patients waiting for X-rays and directed that X-rays be performed using tokens or serial numbers. Considering the high number of patients in the OPD registration section, he directed that seating arrangements be made, especially for the elderly and those with serious illnesses.