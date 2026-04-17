PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: Centre's Game Changer Scheme Which Can Eliminate Your Electricity Bill; How Mumbaikars Can Apply? |

Mumbai: The central government’s PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is emerging as a key initiative aimed at reducing household electricity bills while promoting clean energy adoption across India. Launched in February 2024, the scheme focuses on installing rooftop solar panels in residential homes, enabling families to generate their own electricity.

Under the scheme, eligible households can receive up to 300 units of free electricity per month by generating solar power, majorly cutting or even eliminating their power bills. The government also provides financial assistance in the form of subsidies, up to 60 per cent for systems up to 2 kW and 40 per cent for systems between 2-3 kW, with a maximum subsidy of around Rs 78,000.

The initiative, with an outlay of over Rs 75,000 crore, aims to benefit 1 crore households nationwide by promoting rooftop solar adoption and reducing dependence on conventional energy sources.

How Mumbaikars Can Apply?

Residents of Mumbai can apply for the scheme through a simple online process. Applicants must be Indian citizens with a residential property that has a suitable rooftop for solar installation, along with a valid electricity connection.

To apply, consumers need to visit the official rooftop solar portal and register using their mobile number. After OTP verification, applicants can fill in details such as their electricity connection, address, and rooftop specifications. Required documents include identity proof, address proof, the latest electricity bill and the roof ownership documents.

Once the application is submitted, the local electricity distribution company (DISCOM) reviews it for feasibility. Approved applicants can then choose a government-registered vendor for installation. After installation and inspection, the subsidy amount is directly transferred to the beneficiary’s bank account through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

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