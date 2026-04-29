₹327 Crore Subsidy Disbursed Under PM Surya Ghar Scheme As Rooftop Solar Surges In West MP | AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The implementation of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has led to a significant rise in the installation of rooftop solar power systems across western Madhya Pradesh, particularly in Indore, Ujjain, Dewas and Ratlam districts.

According to Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company, nearly 47,000 consumers in its operational area have installed rooftop solar plants under the scheme. Beneficiaries are receiving subsidies of up to Rs 78,000, and so far, more than 42,000 consumers have been provided subsidies worth Rs327 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Apart from residential rooftops, solar panels are also being installed on offices, factories and commercial establishments to generate electricity.

The Indore metropolitan region has witnessed rapid growth in rooftop solar adoption, especially in developing areas such as the Super Corridor and Bypass region. In July 2025, around 18,500 solar installations were operational in the city. The number rose to 22,000 by December and has now crossed 27,100 installations generating solar energy.

After Indore, Ujjain district recorded the second-highest growth in rooftop solar systems. The district had around 3,450 solar installations in July last year, which increased to 4,250 by December and has now reached 5,850 operational solar units.

Ratlam district also saw remarkable growth, with installations increasing from 1,850 in July to 2,660 in December and further rising to 4,560 at present. Similarly, in Dewas district, the number of solar-powered locations grew from 2,250 in July to 2,750 in December and has now reached 3,720 installations.

West Discom managing director Anup Kumar Singh said the company is following a zero-tolerance policy regarding rooftop solar net metering approvals. Singh stated that applications are being processed promptly and every effort is being made to ensure timely subsidy disbursement to consumers.

He added that the total rooftop solar net metering capacity in the company's operational area, including beneficiaries under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, has now crossed 410 MW.