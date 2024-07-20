Over 14 Lakh Warkaris Benefit From Healthcare Services During Ashadhi Wari 2024 | ANI Photo

The Public Health Department achieved a record-breaking performance by providing free health check-ups and medical services to over 14 lakh pilgrims under the initiative 'Arogya Chi Wari, Pandharicha Dari'.

This initiative was conducted on the palkhi routes from Dehu and Alandi to Pandharpur, as well as at the mega health camps in Pandharpur. Conducted under the concept and guidance of State Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Tanaji Sawant, this initiative is in its second year.

The Public Health Department organised mega health camps from July 14 to 18 at various locations in Pandharpur, providing various health-related services to pilgrims and devotees on the palkhi routes and in Pandharpur.

The initiative was carried out under the guidance of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and State Public Health Minister Tanaji Sawant.

To ensure immediate treatment for any health issues faced by the millions of pilgrims participating in the processions of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj, Sant Tukaram Maharaj, and other saints' palkhis from various districts of the state to Pandharpur, the Health Department launched the 'Arogya Chi Wari, Pandharicha Dari' initiative for the second consecutive year.

Under this initiative, a health centre was set up every five kilometres to provide healthcare services to the pilgrims. Due to the large crowds on the palkhi route, regular ambulances could not be operated everywhere, so mobile bike ambulances were kept ready. Additionally, 102 and 108 ambulances also provided services on the palkhi route. Health kits were distributed to the leaders of the processions, and special women’s sections were set up at each location. Doctors, nurses, health assistants, ASHA workers, health workers, attendants, and cleaners all provided services during the wari.

Read Also FPJ Pune Exclusive: Neglected PMC Shops In Parvati Turn Into Garbage Dump

Through the initiative, the Health Department provided preventive and curative health services on the palkhi route. Innovative and creative methods were employed by the department to educate and raise awareness about health among the pilgrims and devotees. These included health processions, chariots, health ambassadors, message caps, health exhibitions, banners/stickers, health message audio-visuals, broadcasts on social media, radio, and television, newspaper advertisements, QR code distribution, and health programmes.

CM Shinde praised the initiative carried out by the Public Health Department. He visited Pandharpur, interacted with the pilgrims regarding the services, and inspected the mega health camps organised by the Health Department, gathering detailed information about the health facilities. He assured that the state government would provide maximum healthcare services to the pilgrims.

Services provided by the Public Health Dept:

- Total manpower for the 2024 Palkhi procession: 6,368

- Apala Davakhana at every 5 km: 258

- 24x7 availability of 102 and 108 ambulances during the wari: 707

- Medical kits for procession leaders: 5,885

- Gynaecologists for female pilgrims: 136

- Hirakani sections for women at palkhi halt locations: 136

- Health ambassadors on the palkhi route: 212

- Information, education, and communication chariots with the palkhi: 9