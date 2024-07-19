Pune Viral Video: MNS Workers Beat Up Chemist For 'Insulting' Marathi Language | Video Screengrab

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers recently beat up a chemist for allegedly "insulting" the Marathi language in Pune's Dhanori area. A video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

According to the video being circulated, the chemist, who is not from Maharashtra, had earlier "insulted" Marathi by refusing to speak in the language. "Is it written anywhere that one must speak compulsorily in Marathi?" the chemist is seen asking people in the viral video. In response, the people told the chemist that he would have to face consequences for his actions.

Two days after this incident, MNS workers barged into his shop and severely beat him up. They even threw ink on his face and asked him to apologise for "insulting" the Marathi language.

Reacting to this incident, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said, "Thrashing somebody and taking the law into your own hands is not acceptable at all. The law is equal for everyone. The police will definitely take strong action against the concerned people. This won't be tolerated. However, Maharashtra's mother tongue is Marathi and one must not insult the language and should respect it."

NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Castro added, "The condition of law and order is deteriorating every day in the state, and Pune is becoming an epicentre of such incidents. While we are in Maharashtra and must respect the language, you cannot force this on anyone. Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis must take things seriously. Strict action must be taken."