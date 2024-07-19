 Pune Viral Video: MNS Workers Beat Up Chemist For 'Insulting' Marathi Language
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Viral Video: MNS Workers Beat Up Chemist For 'Insulting' Marathi Language

Pune Viral Video: MNS Workers Beat Up Chemist For 'Insulting' Marathi Language

MNS workers even threw ink on the chemist's face and asked him to apologise for "insulting" the Marathi language

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, July 19, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
Pune Viral Video: MNS Workers Beat Up Chemist For 'Insulting' Marathi Language | Video Screengrab

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers recently beat up a chemist for allegedly "insulting" the Marathi language in Pune's Dhanori area. A video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

According to the video being circulated, the chemist, who is not from Maharashtra, had earlier "insulted" Marathi by refusing to speak in the language. "Is it written anywhere that one must speak compulsorily in Marathi?" the chemist is seen asking people in the viral video. In response, the people told the chemist that he would have to face consequences for his actions.

Read Also
Pune: IAS Puja Khedkar's Mother, Manorama, Sent to Police Custody Till July 20 for Allegedly...
article-image

Two days after this incident, MNS workers barged into his shop and severely beat him up. They even threw ink on his face and asked him to apologise for "insulting" the Marathi language.

Reacting to this incident, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said, "Thrashing somebody and taking the law into your own hands is not acceptable at all. The law is equal for everyone. The police will definitely take strong action against the concerned people. This won't be tolerated. However, Maharashtra's mother tongue is Marathi and one must not insult the language and should respect it."

Read Also
Pune Drink-And-Drive VIDEO: NCP-SP Leader Bandu Gaikwads' Son Rams SUV Into Chicken Truck In...
article-image

NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Castro added, "The condition of law and order is deteriorating every day in the state, and Pune is becoming an epicentre of such incidents. While we are in Maharashtra and must respect the language, you cannot force this on anyone. Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis must take things seriously. Strict action must be taken."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri-Chinchwad Viral Video: 1 Arrested, 4 Booked For Brandishing Pistol In Instagram Reel

Pimpri-Chinchwad Viral Video: 1 Arrested, 4 Booked For Brandishing Pistol In Instagram Reel

Pune Viral Video: MNS Workers Beat Up Chemist For 'Insulting' Marathi Language

Pune Viral Video: MNS Workers Beat Up Chemist For 'Insulting' Marathi Language

Pune Video: Reconduct NEET-UG Exam, Demands Youth Congress

Pune Video: Reconduct NEET-UG Exam, Demands Youth Congress

Pune: IAS Puja Khedkar's Mother, Manorama, Sent to Police Custody Till July 20 for Allegedly...

Pune: IAS Puja Khedkar's Mother, Manorama, Sent to Police Custody Till July 20 for Allegedly...

Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojna: Latur School Lab Assistant Held For Accepting ₹400 Bribe

Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojna: Latur School Lab Assistant Held For Accepting ₹400 Bribe